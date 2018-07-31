New Era does not hire former Bills president Russ Brandon after all

Getty Images

New Era was all set to hire former Bills team president Russ Brandon. Word broke on the hiring Monday night.

But the Buffalo-based headwear company released a statement Tuesday, saying discussions “did not fully materialize,” via Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News.

New Era is the naming rights sponsor for the Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park.

Brandon joined the Bills in 1997 after working for the Yankees and the Dolphins.

He resigned in May amid an internal investigation into his workplace behavior and allegations of personal misconduct. The investigation reportedly revealed that Brandon “was deceitful about that and other job-related issues that were uncovered.”