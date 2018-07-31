NHL wants a piece of the gambling action

Getty Images

The NBA and other sports leagues apparently have abandoned the goofy notion of an “integrity fee” related to gambling, a clunky term with an implication that integrity isn’t inherent and can only be bought and paid for. The NHL has opted to be more direct and candid about what the sports leagues want.

A piece of the gambling action.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman explained on the Sports Now podcast that hockey hopes to receive payment from gambling interests for the sports intellectual property.

“[I]t is a fact of life in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, and it will be up to states to decide whether or not they’re going to enact sports betting,” Bettman said. “From our standpoint, we believe [that] we have important assets and if somebody is going to avail themselves or want to avail themselves of those assets in order to conduct their business, then we’re going to need to have a negotiation.”

There can be a negotiation, but the NHL will have no leverage. Absent a clear legal right to be paid — or a willingness to shut the sport down until the sports books cry “uncle” — the states that enact gambling can react to the NHL’s effort in the same way that they reacted to the notion of an integrity fee: By telling the NHL to pound salt or sand or whatever the right one is. (I never know for sure.)

Making the NHL’s argument even more flimsy is the fact that the NHL already has moved a team to the only state where gambling was previously legal, with no negotiation or other attempt to get the sports books in Nevada to give hockey a slice of the take.

There’s no harm in the NHL, the NBA, the NFL, or any other sports league trying to get some money for nothing. It’s hard to imagine any state giving the sports leagues so much as a penny, however, when they don’t have to.