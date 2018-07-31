Nick Foles not focused on roles

AP

Nick Foles enjoyed his star-turn offseason, when the Super Bowl MVP went on a book tour and appeared at awards shows.

But now that he’s back to Eagles training camp, he has to prepare himself for a much different role, that of the backup quarterback again. Unless he doesn’t.

With the status of starter Carson Wentz‘s knee a daily focal point at Eagles camp, Foles has gone about his business, preparing for anything, including starting the opener if Wentz isn’t ready.

“Really focusing on what I have to do right now, . . . no matter what role I’m playing,” Foles said, via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It alleviates everything around me and makes everything a lot more simple.”

Foles has continued to take reps with the starters as Wentz eases back into camp, but knows that as soon as Wentz is well, he’s back to his old seat on the bench. The MVP trophy and the New York Times bestselling book won’t change that, but it doesn’t seem much changes Foles.

“It’s definitely different, just because of what the offseason entails,” Foles said. “A lot of great things, but you stay sort of busy. So it’s sort of nice being out here, playing ball, going to meetings, getting back with the guys. It’s therapeutic being back on the field and being in the huddle. . . .

“It doesn’t matter if it’s first-, second-, third-, fourth-, fifth-string snaps — any time you get a snap and get to go out there and practice, you build a database of information. Good, bad, whatever it may be, just the ability to be out there feeling great, healthy — it’s a wonderful thing.”

That kind of easy grace helped Foles to become a phenomenon after last season’s heroics, and his ability to step in and play at such a high level after Wentz’s knee injury made it an easy call for the Eagles to keep him this offseason as an insurance policy.