No contract talks between Raiders and Khalil Mack

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden and holdout defensive end Khalil Mack haven’t spoken. Which is fitting, because the Raiders and Mack’s camp haven’t done much speaking, either.

Specifically, the two sides have had no contract talks since February, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

It’s hardly an encouraging sign, especially in the aftermath of Gruden’s remarks that fairly could be viewed as a slap at Mack, even if Gruden didn’t intend them to be taken that way. (And if he didn’t intend them to be taken that way, Gruden should be trying to undo the potential damage by setting the record straight.)

Mack enters the final year of his rookie contract, with a fifth-year option salary of $13.846 million. By rule, he’s subject to fines of $30,000 per day (for players under the fifth-year option, the fines are lower than the standard $40,000), but he can be fined a regular-season game check (i.e., $814,470) for each preseason game he misses.

If the holdout lasts into the regular season, Mack will have to decide whether to show up before Week 10, which would give him credit for the final year of his contract, or to sit out the entire year. That would toll his contract, nudging his $13.846 million salary into 2019.

On Monday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms predicted that Gruden, for whom Simms played in Tampa, eventually will insist on the Raiders getting the team’s best player into camp. Gruden recently promised a gathering of fans that Mack, the NFL’s defensive player of the year for 2016, would indeed return.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “No contract talks between Raiders and Khalil Mack

  1. Gruden is like an ambassador to a foreign country, it’s just a position. Appointed by an idiot. Well paid to talk the good talk.

  2. I love how Reggie Mackenzie wasn’t even mentioned once in this article. So enough with the nonsense and just make Gruden the GM already.

  4. Jon Gruden loves him some Jon Gruden. If he is not part of the story the story ain’t worth reading.

  5. This is a naked attempt by the media to spin a story out of nothing in order for the media to have more things to cover. Gruden said that the Raiders defense was terrible in 2017. It was. Gruden did not say that Mack was terrible or that the defense was terrible because of Mack. He didn’t “throw shade” at Mack, just stated the obvious truth that their defense was bad in 2017.

  7. He’s 27, and will be almost 28 at the end of the season.
    Tag him twice and let him walk when he’s 30.

    He’s a very good player but doesn’t have much leverage.
    How much is the cost of franchise tagging him twice?
    Use that as a basis of a 2-3 year extension.

  9. I think I’m underpaid at my job too, so I’m just not going in anymore until they take care of me….I’m fired, wait what?!

  11. Reggie made an offer in February. Mack turned it down and likely countered with a big number. They are staring each other down. Look for a deal to happen right before week one. Part of that deal will include no fines for preseason games. Deadlines spur action. Mack doesn’t need training camp. He likely already has the playbook. Nothing to see here folks….

  14. He’ll make $13 million this year under contract. Then the Raiders will franchise him for 2 years and he’ll be 30 or close at that point! Perfection!

  15. Scipio_Africanus says:

    July 31, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Reggie made an offer in February. Mack turned it down and likely countered with a big number. They are staring each other down. Look for a deal to happen right before week one. Part of that deal will include no fines for preseason games. Deadlines spur action. Mack doesn’t need training camp. He likely already has the playbook. Nothing to see here folks….
    ————————-
    New Defensive Coordinator dude!

  16. There is a good reason for this and the same thing is happening with the Rams. Mack and Donald want to be paid well above the rate for their positions and the teams don’t want to do it. It would cost them less to tag them for 3 years beyond this season than what they are likely asking for in guarantees on a 5 year deal. I can’t blame the teams for their reluctance either because high paid defensive players don’t often result in wins and losses. Just look at Von Miller for a clear example of how a great pass rusher doesn’t really matter if you don’t have a QB. Mack is great but the defense sucked regardless of how good he was. It’s a team sport and the Raiders know they have to spread money around to make it better rather than giving a massive sum to one guy.

  17. bringbackkosar says:

    July 31, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    I think I’m underpaid at my job too, so I’m just not going in anymore until they take care of me….I’m fired, wait what?!

    ________________

    Well you could do that; if you brought a good amount of value to the company that you worked for, that your production to the company couldn’t easily be replaced, and you knew that if you was to be fired that you would have other company flocking to pay you close to what you’re asking for.

    Khalil Mack has all of that going in his favor and from the sounding of your post you don’t.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!