Packers have no timeline to get Aaron Rodgers’ extension done

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the market for a new contract and said recently that there’s “more than mutual interest on both sides” to get a deal done in Green Bay.

It was Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s turn to talk about the quarterback’s contract on Tuesday and he said there were “no updates” to pass along. Packers executive Russ Ball and Rodgers’ agent David Dunn are working on the parameters of a contract and Gutekunst said that’s enough for him to feel good about the direction things are going.

“I wouldn’t put any timelines on it,” Gutekunst said. “As long as everybody’s working toward the same goal, we feel positive about it.”

PFT reported earlier this month that there’s been no “meaningful progress” toward a new agreement. Rodgers is set to make $19.8 million this year and $20 million in 2019 under the terms of his current deal and the Packers could then use a pair of franchise tags to keep Rodgers in Green Bay through 2021.