Packers have no timeline to get Aaron Rodgers’ extension done

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the market for a new contract and said recently that there’s “more than mutual interest on both sides” to get a deal done in Green Bay.

It was Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s turn to talk about the quarterback’s contract on Tuesday and he said there were “no updates” to pass along. Packers executive Russ Ball and Rodgers’ agent David Dunn are working on the parameters of a contract and Gutekunst said that’s enough for him to feel good about the direction things are going.

“I wouldn’t put any timelines on it,” Gutekunst said. “As long as everybody’s working toward the same goal, we feel positive about it.”

PFT reported earlier this month that there’s been no “meaningful progress” toward a new agreement. Rodgers is set to make $19.8 million this year and $20 million in 2019 under the terms of his current deal and the Packers could then use a pair of franchise tags to keep Rodgers in Green Bay through 2021.

16 responses to “Packers have no timeline to get Aaron Rodgers’ extension done

  2. It will get done. Eventually Rodgers will take the money now over getting an out clause at a time of his choosing when he feels the market has changed for him again. No team is interested in giving any QB an out at any time they want. not gonna happen.

  3. 4 years, $200 million to single handedly keep the Packers in the playoff picture until he retires. Get it done, guy who took over the mess that Ted Thompson left behind.

  7. Tjacks7:

    Completely agree with you.

    TT was an unmitigated disaster. He, along with Mark Murphy and the inept Board of Directors, squandered the prime years of AR’s career.

  8. Andrew Brandt (former player agent & Packer exec) over at CNNSI said there isn’t an real incentive to actually make a deal until next year. Both sides would be better off (financially) to wait, unless they just want to get it out of the way.

  9. Good – this shouldn’t even be a conversation. The guy hasn’t finished two of the last five years since signing a contract that made him him the highest paid player in NFL history. The only one with his panties in a bunch over this is Florio for unknown reasons. Start talking another dealing after his 1st year under the franchise. As a Packer fan I’m honestly worried about those shoulders considering his style of play.

  10. My Packers should tie Aaron’s new contract to his ability to heal.

  12. TT was an unmitigated disaster. He, along with Mark Murphy and the inept Board of Directors, squandered the prime years of AR’s career.

    —-

    If you go back to 2012ish threads here, you’ll see where I argued the Packers should have traded Rodgers after the super bowl and fired Thompson because Thompson’s mismanagement would prevent them from winning number 2 (3, 4 and 5). A new GM could have built a powerhouse with those picks by now. I was laughed at at the time… but number 2 hasn’t shown up and the future looks bleak.

  13. And why would they? He is still under contract for two more seasons and then they can franchise him for up to two more after that.

