Panthers teasing a new look for their playing field

AP

David Tepper might be contractually obligated to keep Jerry Richardson’s statue outside his new stadium, but he doesn’t have to keep one of Richardson’s favorite totems.

The team’s Twitter account just unveiled a video of the new owner walking the field at Bank of America Stadium, with the caption: “Wonder what Tepper could be talking about at midfield,” and the thinking emoji.

That tweet was then retweeted by team spokesman Steven Drummond and what appears to be half his staff, making it obvious they want this out there.

As long as the Panthers have played in Charlotte, the NFL shield logo was at the 50-yard line. This was Richardson’s signal of gratitude to the league for letting him in in 1995, and the only other stadium in the league with the shield at midfield was the shared stadium in New York.

Fans have griped about the league’s logo being a symbol of Richardson’s devotion to league over team as long as it has been there — and napalming his own roster in 2010 to make a point during CBA negotiations did nothing to dispute that. Richardson’s 192-192-1 record as an owner, including the playoffs, also makes him a perfect citizen of a club based on parity — at least before his sexual and racial harassment of employees forced him to sell the team in disgrace.

But as Tepper has gone to work erasing some of the other visible signatures of Richardson’s past (a number of his signature phrases, and his signatures have already been removed from walls in the stadium), this is a pretty good hint that he’s planning something big. He’s emphasized in meetings with employees that the past is going to stay in the past, and another relic might be headed to the dustbin of team history.

The Panthers have their Fan Fest practice in Charlotte Friday night, and if the logo isn’t there by then, it’s a pretty good bet it will be soon.