Patriots agree to terms with Brian Schwenke

Getty Images

The Patriots have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

New England waived tight end/fullback Shane Wimann in a corresponding move, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Schwenke, 27, played 57 games, with 30 starts, in his five seasons with the Titans. Tennessee made him a fourth-round pick in 2013.

He made starts at center and left guard.

The Colts signed him to a one-year deal before last season, but he didn’t make it out of the preseason. The Titans re-signed him after his release, and Schwenke appeared in all 16 games, with two starts at left guard.

He played 148 offensive snaps and 74 on special teams.