Pete Carroll: Seahawks have had no communication with Earl Thomas

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team has had no communication with holdout safety Earl Thomas, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT reports.

Carroll was short in his answer Tuesday after criticizing Thomas last week for not reporting.

The Pro Bowler wants either a new deal or a trade, and the Seahawks have not shown much interest in signing him to a long-term deal. Seattle tried to trade him during the draft, but the Cowboys declined to give up a second-round pick.

The Seahawks still could deal Thomas, and Dallas remains interested.

In eight seasons in Seattle, Thomas 121 starts, 25 interceptions, 66 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles, six Pro Bowl berths and three All-Pro honors.