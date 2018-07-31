Raiders cut Vadal Alexander

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said recently that the team would be moving on without offensive lineman Vadal Alexander after Alexander failed to report to training camp this month and the team did just that on Tuesday.

The Raiders announced that they have waived Alexander. Alexander’s departure does not result in an open roster spot as Alexander was taken off the 90-man roster when he did not report.

Alexander was a seventh-round pick in 2016 and played in 24 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons. Alexander is suspended for the first four games of the regular season, which will likely impact any bid for a job elsewhere if Alexander is looking to continue playing.

The Raiders recently signed Oday Aboushi to compete for a depth role on their offensive line. Breno Giacomini, Jon Feliciano, Denver Kirkland and David Sharpe are also in that mix.