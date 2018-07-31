Rams swap out a pair of wide receivers

Getty Images

The Rams brought in another wide receiver, a familiar face to coach Sean McVay.

The team announced the addition of wide receiver Kendal Thompson, who was on Washington’s practice squad in 2016 when McVay was there as offensive coordinator.

Thompson went to camp with Washington last year, but was waived-injured in August.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived wide receiver Aaron Lacombe with an injury designation. The undrafted rookie from California Lutheran signed with them last week.