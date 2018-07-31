Report: Dion Jordan out of substance abuse program but still out of practice

AP

The good news for Dion Jordan is he is out of the league’s substance abuse program, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The bad news for Dion Jordan is he still hasn’t returned to the practice field.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday the defensive end has a “stress issue.” The stress reaction is in Jordan’s shin, via Pelissero, and in the opposite leg Jordan had offseason knee surgery on.

Carroll said the Seahawks have “just got to wait it out.”

“He’s going to be awhile,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “The word is its going to be awhile. He’s got a little bit of healing to do so it’s going to be awhile.”

Jordan, 28, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in June. He opened last season on the Seahawks’ non-football injury list with a knee problem before posting four sacks in five games in his first regular-season work since the 2014 season.