Report: Eric Decker worked out for Patriots

Wide receiver Eric Decker said in June that he thinks he’d be a good fit on the Patriots and the Patriots reportedly took a look to see if they agree with him.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Decker worked out for the Patriots on Monday. Decker made a couple of visits early in free agency, but it’s been an otherwise quiet market for the veteran.

Decker had 54 catches for 563 yards and a touchdown for the Titans last year.

The Patriots’ look at Decker comes at a moment when they’re a little short on wide receivers. Malcolm Mitchell, Kenny Britt and Jordan Matthews have all been banged up and the team will be without Julian Edelman for the first four weeks of the regular season while he serves a suspension.