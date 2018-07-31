Report: Former Bills president Russ Brandon now an executive for New Era

Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills team president Russ Brandon is back working for a company with pretty significant ties to the team he used to run.

According to Tim Graham of the Athletic, Brandon has joined New Era Cap as an executive. The specific position wasn’t known and company CEO Chris Koch gave a “I’ve got no comment at this point” response to the publication when asked about the addition Monday night.

New Era is the naming rights sponsor for the Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Brandon had spent 20 years working in various roles for the Bills before resigning in May. The move came amid an internal investigation into Brandon’s workplace behavior and allegations of personal misconduct. The investigation reportedly revealed that Brandon “was deceitful about that and other job-related issues that were uncovered.”

Brandon joined the Bills in 1997 after working for the New York Yankees and Miami Dolphins.