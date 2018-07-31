Report: Stefon Diggs gets five-year, $72 million extension

The initial numbers have emerged regarding the new deal for Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs. And while a full analysis can’t be performed until all details can be digested, the available evidence permits a few observations to be made.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Diggs deal has a five-year, $72 million base value. That’s a new-money average of $14.4 million, putting him at No. 9 on the list of highest-paid receivers.

Based on the $1.9 million Diggs was due to earn in 2018, it’s a six-year, $73.9 million contract, with a $12.31 million average at signing.

Rapoport reports that Diggs will receive $40 million guaranteed, a tidbit that requires more information about how much is fully guaranteed at signing and when injury guarantees convert to full guarantees. Also, the deal reportedly has a maximum value of $81 million; without knowing more/anything about the triggers, it’s impossible to know whether he’ll make the extra money.

Some will say that Diggs, whose crowning moment came when he made a catch and run for the ages as time expired against the Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs, is being overpaid, pointing to the fact that he’s never had a 1,000-yard season, averages five touchdowns per season, and has never played in 16 games. But Diggs has been a very solid performer, significantly overachieving his fifth-round draft status and providing the team’s ever-changing quarterbacks with a reliable option in the passing game.

Besides, as more and more contracts are negotiated over the next six years, and as the salary cap keeps climbing, Diggs quickly will slide out of the top 10 and, eventually, out of the too 20.

So why do the deal now? Diggs swapped $1.9 million for life-changing money. Sure, he could have made more as a free agent or via the franchise tag. He also could have made a lot less, if injury or ineffectiveness had caused his value to crater in his contract year.

29 responses to “Report: Stefon Diggs gets five-year, $72 million extension

  2. Glad they got him signed. I still feel like he hasn’t fully showed us what he’s capable of on the football field which is scary. He’s got it in him to take the next step and be one of the premiere WR’s in the league. He’s just gotta stay healthy for the whole season. Off the field he’s the kind of man that you’d want to represent your team. He’s earned it.

  4. I saw him trending on twitter and instantly thought his knee exploded, which would be terrible. Even though I’m a Packers fan, I don’t want to see anybody hurt, even if they play for the rival team (too bad a lot of Vikings fans can’t give Rodgers the same treatment).

    Glad he got a solid extension, he’s earned it. Looking forward to see how the young Packers defensive backs match up with him for years to come!

  7. As a Vikings fan I have mixed feelings about this contract. Of course I like Digs on the team. But at that kind of money for a guy who always seems to be battling a groin injury?? Hmmmm. I’d rather use that money on a game changing offensive tackle this team so desperately needs.

  9. #pumped! They are going to have to revisit Thielen and this probably means we lose Barr, but the core is locked up!

  10. So when Cousins doesn’t have the luckiest season ever, like Keenum did, and Diggs production falls back to earth then what? The 2018 Minnesota Vikings remain preseason Champions but will be falling back to earth this year. They will fail to make the playoffs! BOOK IT!

  11. I’m a Lions fan, and Diggs is one of those guys that I fear when they play the Vikings. He can break anytime, turn nothing into a big something. He’s like Golden Tate, plus two inches in height.

    Spielman is one of the most underrated GMs in the NFL.

  13. If you say he hasn’t done much, then you obviously never see him play on a regular basis. He has speed, great hands, and runs great routes. He and Thielen compliment each other perfectly.

    So keep on hating people, grab your organic popcorn and Miller 64’s, and enjoy the ride.

  15. Bye Bye Thielen. Amazing how bad technique by that Saints defender, bad GMs and owners elsewher overpaying WRs, now has this guy into that kind of a price point.

    Yikes.

    Cap hell has arrived and good bye Barr and Thielen.

    Welcome to the Pats.

  16. This guy is one of the best route runners in the league. Catches anything that comes near him. And he’s still improving. If you think he’s overpaid, you need to get your eyes checked. Like Thielen, this contract will looks like a bargain when Diggs hits his prime over the next few years.

    Spielman does it again.

  17. Another drafted, coached up player that the Vikings see as a core player. He is worth every penny and good for him. I remember when all the nay sayers said Everson Griffen got big $ as an unknown and that worked out well.
    Btw…..with the Cousins signing so many experts that post thought the Vikings couldn’t sign anyone else. Get a clue!

  18. Holy moly he’s had 52, 84 and 64 catches never breaking 1000 yards or more than 8 TDs. That’s a lot of money for a #2 receiver. Solid player for sure but overpaying guys like this is not a great strategy.

  19. So when Cousins doesn’t have the luckiest season ever, like Keenum did, and Diggs production falls back to earth then what?

    —-

    Or, looking at it from a more accurate angle. If Diggs, Thielen and company were able to make a career backup and wildly inaccurate QB like Keenum look like a capable starter who got paid $20 million…

    Imagine what they’ll be able to do with an above average QB like Cousins.

  20. thefappingbearcutler says:
    July 31, 2018 at 10:50 am
    So when Cousins doesn’t have the luckiest season ever, like Keenum did, and Diggs production falls back to earth then what? The 2018 Minnesota Vikings remain preseason Champions but will be falling back to earth this year. They will fail to make the playoffs! BOOK IT!
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Well if you say it, it’s gotta be true huh? BOOK IT 😂 BOOK IT👌 BOOK IT🤪

  21. “Bye Bye Thielen”
    ———————————————-
    Ummmm…..you know he signed an extension last season, right?!

  23. tylawspick6 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 10:53 am
    Bye Bye Thielen. Amazing how bad technique by that Saints defender, bad GMs and owners elsewher overpaying WRs, now has this guy into that kind of a price point.

    Yikes.

    Cap hell has arrived and good bye Barr and Thielen.

    Welcome to the Pats.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Bye Bye Thielen? Really? You do realize that he is under contract for the next 3-4 years right? Cap hell? You do realize that the Vikings have the best money guy in the league in Rob Brezinski right? You do realize that other contracts expire and the salary cap goes up every year right? If you don’t know much about football, probably shouldn’t post in a football forum.

    Try Go Noodle or ABC Mouse, they have product that you might be able to understand a little better.

  26. Bye Bye Thielen? Really? You do realize that he is under contract for the next 3-4 years right? Cap hell? You do realize that the Vikings have the best money guy in the league in Rob Brezinski right? You do realize that other contracts expire and the salary cap goes up every year right? If you don’t know much about football, probably shouldn’t post in a football forum.
    ======

    He has no clue whatsoever.

    “Cap hell” is his standard response to ANY signing.

  27. Oh look! Packer fans clogging a Vikings thread! With stupid comments! Sorry packer fans but once Barr gets his extension this entire teams core is around until at least 2020.

  29. That’s almost Calvin Johnson money. Diggs shouldn’t even be in the same sentence as Johnson. It’s amazing what one lucky catch will do to negotiations. Congrats to him and his agent. They did a good job fleecing the Vikings.

Leave a Reply

