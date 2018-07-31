Ryan Pace doesn’t have much to say about Roquan Smith holdout

With Jets quarterback Sam Darnold under contract, one 2018 draft pick remains unsigned: Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith has yet to agree to terms because the Bears want to be able to void his future guarantees if he’s suspended for on-field behavior. Smith has refused to accept that term given the current uncertainty surrounding the new helmet rules, which could in theory trigger widespread flags, fines, ejections, and suspensions.

In a Chicago radio appearance, Bears G.M. Ryan Pace refused to delve into specifics regarding the situation.

That’s obviously a big topic right now,” Pace told WMVP-AM 1000, via the Chicago Tribune. “And for us, these are important and critical reps that are going on right now. But to get into the nitty gritty details isn’t something we feel we should do publicly. That’s behind the scenes. We have a lot of respect for him obviously and a lot of respect for his agents. And it’s a matter of just working through that.”

Of course, coach Matt Nagy already has disclosed enough of the nitty and/or gritty by confirming that the team wants to wipe out guarantees if Smith is suspended for using his helmet in a way that violates the new rules.

“The good thing is we have strong relationships with these agents,” Pace added. “We’ve dealt with them on a number of deals. It’s just working through those things. But to talk about anything related to contracts publicly is just not healthy. It’s not productive. But you can bet it’s important to us. It’s important to Roquan and we’re working on it.”

While there may be other issues that are being discussed, the potential impact on Smith’s guaranteed money due to a suspension under the helmet rule seems to be the biggest impediment. And the Bears should yield on this point, since it would simply give the team a blank check to eventually cut Smith and stiff him based on factors that go beyond the current control or understanding of player or team.

  2. Da bears…. what perhaps is funniest is this team’s recent willingness to attempt to be cutting edge with trestman, Nagy, and helfrich. Trust me if there is a organization out there that garners no respect in terms of football innovation it is the bears. This just another sad attempt of a blind squirrel looking for a acorn

  3. Roquan Smith doesn’t want to be there, it’s as simple as that. This is NOT the Bears fault regardless of how much the media wants it to be.

  6. Bears seem to be the only team asking for this. I hope Smith stays hardline and refuses to sign until the teams backs off from this demand.

    Its one thing to remove guarantees for bad off field behavior. Another thing entirely when you have a bad, poorly defined rule the refs can’t even explain to player satisfaction yet, no idea how its going to be called and the random capricious way the league applies these rules.

    The rule is going to be a disaster and the player is entirely right to not put himself at the mercy of the league.

  8. Ryan Pace doesn’t have much to say…what else is new?

    He hasn’t had much to say about being 15-34 since he was hired either. Or overseeing probably the leagues GREATEST FREE AGENCY BLUNDER (Glennon) in the last decade.

  9. Any contract clause that might prohibit an ILB from playing with reckless abandon is a stoopid clause. Inside linebackers are engaging in collisions on EVERY play, and to lose $ based on some referee’s interpretation of a new, vague rule is ludicrous.

  10. I always defend The Bears, always have but this is just beyond me. They have been known to be cheap in some instances and this confirms it. Now I know why Colin Cowherd hates the ownership

  11. This pretty dry now, lets move on already. Bears articles have been strictly about this kid, that most likely will be a bust if Ryan Pace drafted him.

  12. The news that Nagy stated that they Bears WANT to penalize players guaranteed money (double dip on the financial penalties) for leading with their heads was rather mind boggling.

    “Of course, coach Matt Nagy already has disclosed enough of the nitty and/or gritty by confirming that the team wants to wipe out guarantees if Smith is suspended for using his helmet in a way that violates the new rules.”

    That was news to me, and I’ve been following this pretty closely.

  14. so these men can ask players idiotic question like if their mother is a crack prostitute but they don’t ever ask simple questions that could pertain to possible contract hold ups.

  16. What is the liability to the Bears if they agree to his terms if at some point he hits someone and causes a catastrophic injury…..

    Probably like “huge”……

    He would be the initiator of the “hit”…..And he would be the “only” defensive player with these “terms” like that in the league….

    The catastrophically hurt player could literally “own” the Bears…..

    I wonder if there is an answer…..In the Bears buying Smith an “insurance policy” for liability and money lost……

  17. billvick111 says:

    July 31, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Why are we assuming the new helmet rules are related to this hold-out? Has anyone from either camp said that?

    ___________

    Don’t know what rock that you live under or your reading comprehension level but maybe they’re assuming it because the head coach Matt Nagy said in a interview that’s the reason why, as the clearly states in this article.

  19. This whole thing is turning into b.s.. The Bears look cheap, Roquan looks to be uninterested in signing. So what now? The fact is we all know he will sign, it’s just a matter of who blinks first….. Stupid on the Bears because they could avoid all the bad press and try to keep off-season momentum and optimism going.

  20. If Smith misses training camp it’s going to impact his play in 2018.
    Even if he caves in, the damage will be done.
    The Bears will be paying a lot of money for a lost year of production.
    This isn’t the battle to fight.

    The battles to fight are over contract extensions and hold outs.
    Get your rookies into camp so they can learn and get up to speed sooner rather than later.

  21. dryzzt23 says:
    July 31, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Roquan Smith doesn’t want to be there, it’s as simple as that. This is NOT the Bears fault regardless of how much the media wants it to be.
    ============================================================================================
    Really? When did he say that? Please point us in the right direction for more of this developing story.

  22. This is all Paces’s fault. The Bears should have been prepared to deal with these issues before negotiations even began. It’s a rookie contract, for God’s sake. This shouldn’t be that difficult and the language shouldn’t be overly complex. Somehow every other team in the league has managed to deal with this stuff–except for Da Bears. Figures. And people wonder why this team has been down for so long.

  23. Some people have no clue what is at stake here and why the Bears will not give on this issue. First, if the Bears do so, they open this issue up for the other 31 NFL teams and their future signings. Second, Pace is also working on extending players currently on this roster, if they give in to Smith, this opens up to this negotiating point to every contract they write. Smith will eventually fold and make his millions…this is not about being cheap. Typical reporting with an attached agenda.

