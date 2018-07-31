Saints sign Don Barclay

Getty Images

The Saints continued a busy day. After adding receivers Michael Floyd and Brandon Tate, New Orleans came to terms with veteran offensive lineman Don Barclay, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.

Braclay, 29, spent last season in Detroit after five seasons in Green Bay.

He appeared in only three games last season before a season-ending concussion.

Barclay originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2012. He played 62 games, with 24 starts, in his career with the Packers.