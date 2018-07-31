Seahawks add safety Lorenzo Jerome

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks signed safety Lorenzo Jerome on Monday to take the place of retiring linebacker Joshua Perry on their 90-man roster.

Jerome appeared in four games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, recording three tackles. He initially signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of St. Francis University.

He had nine tackles and a pass defended in four preseason game for San Francisco last year.

Perry announced his retirement after sustaining a concussion, which he called the sixth documented concussion of his football career. Perry was a former fourth-round pick of the San Diego Chargers and had signed with Seattle in June.