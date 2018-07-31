Sled no match for “too powerful” Chandler Jones

Getty Images

The last sled to get as many views as the one Chandler Jones broke yesterday was named Rosebud.

And the Cardinals defensive end had no apologies for the broken equipment/viral video he created when he snapped the arm off a blocking sled during practice yesterday.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Cards coach Steve Wilks said he thought the damage was a result of Jones being handled by tackle D.J. Humphries on an earlier play and the resulting motivation.

“That’s not why,” Jones said, clearly proud of himself. “I’m just too powerful. You can write that down. Way too powerful. . . .

“I was like, ‘[Expletive], I forgot how powerful I was.”

And while Wilks now has a sled that’s short an arm which somebody is going to have to pay for, he admitted he was still impressed.

“We’ve got to replace that,” Wilks said. “But it was exciting to see.”

Hopefully none of the Cardinals break any of the other props this week. Pray for ball-on-a-stick.