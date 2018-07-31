Titans place Tye Smith on IR, sign two defensive linemen

Getty Images

Tye Smith played 125 snaps at cornerback for the Titans last season, but he won’t be playing any this year.

The Titans placed Smith, who also saw a lot of time on special teams, on injured reserve Tuesday with an undisclosed injury suffered in a recent training camp practice. His absence opens up opportunities for the likes of LeShaun Sims, Kalan Reed and Rico Gafford as they vie for spots behind Malcolm Butler, Adoree Jackson and Logan Ryan at corner.

Smith had 19 tackles and an interception last season.

Tennessee also announced that defensive lineman Claude Pelon was waived with an injury designation. Pelon signed at the start of training camp.

A pair of defensive linemen filled the open roster spots. Johnny Maxey spent time on the Titans practice squad last season and played two games for the Steelers in 2016. Du’Vonta Lampkin went undrafted out of Oklahoma this year.