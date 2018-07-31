Trevor Williams helped off field with leg injury

Getty Images

The poor Chargers.

They already have lost tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. Now comes word that cornerback Trevor Williams needed help off the field after injuring his leg.

Williams got tangled with receiver Mike Williams, Eric Williams of ESPN reports. (Yes, that’s a lot of Williams in one post.)

The severity of the injury to Trevor Williams was not immediately known.

Trevor Williams, 24, made two interceptions and broke up 13 passes last season as one of the best corners in the game.