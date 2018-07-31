Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills are making major changes to their offensive line.

There’s only so much scuffling Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill wants to see at practice.

DT Danny Shelton is excited to be with the Patriots.

Penalties were a problem at Monday’s Jets practice.

DE Chris Wormley is trying for a bigger role on the Ravens defense.

The Bengals are looking for run stoppers on defense.

Browns QB Tyrod Taylor thinks his offseason workouts with receivers are paying off.

The Steelers offensive line is adjusting to G Ramon Foster‘s injury.

A breakdown of Texans LB Bernardrick McKinney’s contract.

Rigoberto Sanchez stepped in at punter for the Colts following Pat McAfee’s retirement.

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins is getting used to a hard Jaguars training camp.

WR Taywan Taylor has gotten noticed at Titans camp.

Young members of the Broncos had a rough day in practice.

Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt yearns for a Super Bowl ring.

WR Mike Williams is finding his groove with the Chargers.

WR Jordy Nelson found a second NFL home with the Raiders.

CB Chidobe Awuzie wants to stay healthy in his second Cowboys season.

Rookie B.J. Hill looks ready for a place on the Giants defensive line.

Eagles WR Shelton Gibson wants to turn potential into production.

Washington CB Quinton Dunbar‘s confidence has been on the rise.

The Bears offense looks like a fun one for tight ends.

The Lions need more than improved health on the offensive line.

S Josh Jones feels ready to step in for Kentrell Brice on the Packers defense.

Mackensie Alexander is embracing the nickel corner role for the Vikings.

DT Deadrin Senat hopes to fill a hole in the middle of the Falcons defense.

Monday brought the Panthers a reminder of how quickly injuries can happen.

Several Saints left Monday’s practice early.

Checking in on the competition for linebacker jobs with the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals did the Oklahoma drill on Monday.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips hasn’t tired of going to training camp.

Playing through pain paid off for 49ers LB Brock Coyle.

WR Jaron Brown is trying to find a role with the Seahawks.