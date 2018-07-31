Vikings closing in on Stefon Diggs extension

AP

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs said in June that he’d be happy to get a contract extension with the Vikings, but that his main focus would be on football this summer.

It appears Diggs will be smiling while going about his business on the field pretty soon. According to multiple reports, the Vikings are closing in on an extension that will keep Diggs in Minnesota. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is set to be a five-year extension and that Diggs is expected to sign it on Tuesday.

Diggs was a fifth-round pick in 2015 and has racked up 200 catches for 2,472 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three seasons. That’s made him a good partner for Adam Thielen at receiver for the Vikings and both players are now signed through at least the 2021 season.

With Diggs, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Eric Kendricks getting new deals, the Vikings are left with linebacker Anthony Barr as their biggest impending free agent.