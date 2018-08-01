Andrew Luck looking sharper on deep balls

AP

Andrew Luck can’t throw every day. But that doesn’t mean he’s not working.

The Colts quarterback impressed new coach Frank Reich earlier this week by showing up on the players’ scheduled day off to watch film of every pass he threw during the first four days of training camp.

“That’s the way you need to spend your day off,” Reich said proudly, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

After studying that film, and resting his surgically repaired right shoulder, Luck came out Tuesday with an increased workload Tuesday, throwing 33 passes (which was 11 more than he had during any workout this year), and was reportedly much sharper throwing deep balls.

Reich said the commitment to both the patience and the detail of what Luck is doing now is a good sign, as he works to come back to be ready for the regular season.

“The determination to be there for his teammates,” Reich said. “He’s truly a team-first guy. I just think the excitement he has about being back for the team, the city, the organization, and the determination just to be counted on, to be dependable, to get himself right. To get himself bulletproof, or as bulletproof as you can in this profession . . . he has not wavered in that commitment.”

The fact he’s practiced this much without a setback is a good sign, and lends more hope than the Colts were able to muster during last year’s failed attempt to come back.