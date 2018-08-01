Bengals activate Brandon Bell from NFI

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they have activated linebacker Brandon Bell from the non-football injury list. It allows Bell to begin practicing Wednesday.

Bell, 23, played in three games last season, making 10 tackles.

He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State last year. Cincinnati waived him out of the preseason but signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

The Bengals promoted Bell on December 15, and he closed out the season on the active roster.