Browns move Joel Bitonio to left tackle

Last month, the possibility emerged that the Browns would replace Joe Thomas at left tackle by moving Joel Bitonio from left guard. The Browns already have decided to give it a try.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Bitonio received first-team reps at left tackle on Wednesday.

Coach Hue Jackson explained the move by saying that Bitonio “gives us the best chance” at left tackle, for now. “We’re going to play the best five guys,” Jackson added. Cabot points out that it’s possibly not permanent.

“Just because you’re the best guy doesn’t mean you’re in the best spot,” offensive line coach Dan Wylie said earlier this year. “Joel is an elite left guard. Could he play tackle? Sure, but it would take a while for him to learn the nuances. If he’s the best lineman, is he really the best left tackle? Not necessarily.”

The question becomes whether using Bitonio at left tackle outweighs losing him at left guard. Austin Corbett received the first-team reps there on Wednesday, in Bitonio’s absence.