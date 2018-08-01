Buccaneers extend Jason Licht, through 2019

AP

The good news for Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht is that he has a new contract. The not-nearly-as-good news is that the new deal doesn’t provide much security.

According to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, the team has extended Licht, but through 2019 only.

Even if Licht’s pay for 2019 is guaranteed, a housecleaning remains possible, since the buyout obligation would be manageable. Coach Dirk Koetter has a contract that runs through 2020. Some believe that another poor season from the Buccaneers will trigger major changes in Tampa.

The Buccaneers haven’t been to the playoffs since 2007. Quarterback Jameis Winston was supposed to change that, but the team hasn’t made it to the postseason in any of his three years with the franchise.

It’s unclear whether it will take a playoff appearance to avoid changes for 2019. It is clear that the Bucs find themselves in a division with three Super Bowl contenders, making it even harder to stand out.