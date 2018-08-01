Colts activate Anthony Castonzo

Getty Images

The Colts are set to have their left tackle on the practice field for the first time since the start of training camp.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that Anthony Castonzo has been activated from the non-football injury list. Castonzo had been out with a hamstring injury suffered while working out ahead of camp.

Castonzo’s activation comes a day after the team activated tackle Austin Howard, so their offensive line health has improved from where it was when camp got underway. That should be a positive for a group that’s trying to settle on how they’ll line up after adding first-round pick Quenton Nelson and second-round pick Braden Smith this offseason.

The ultimate lineup will be tasked with providing better production for quarterback Andrew Luck than he received the last couple of years that he was on the field.