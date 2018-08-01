Corey Davis has worked on his body language, forgetting previous play

Getty Images

Corey Davis has taken Mike Vrabel‘s message to heart: The Titans receiver has worked on his body language as hard as he has worked on his route running and his pass catching.

“Body language is everything,” Davis said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “Coach Vrabel always speaks on that. Whenever we drop a ball, don’t clap your hands. Have your chest out, walking back to the huddle and make it up on the next play.

“Body language is huge. It’s definitely something I am more conscious of this year.”

Bad body language did not help Justin Hunter or Dorial Green-Beckham in their brief careers in Tennessee. Hunter played three seasons with the Titans after they made him a second-round pick in 2013, and Green-Beckham spent only one season with the Titans after they used a second-round choice on him in 2015.

Davis was the fifth overall choice last year but made only 34 catches for 375 yards.

“So some of these guys, they do a great job like they couldn’t care less like, ‘I’ve got you,’ like ‘Whatever, I’m going to the next play,’” Vrabel said. “And then some of the guys, they just kind of carry it with them. They make a mistake and then they start to let them mount up, and those are when we really got to do a good job and stepping in and saying, ‘Listen, there’s nothing we can do about it. We’ve got to move on.'”