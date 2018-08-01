Corey Davis: I’ve got the fire

Getty Images

The Titans took wide receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, but a hamstring injury in the preseason helped keep him from making a big impact during his rookie season.

Davis didn’t play in any exhibition games and then missed five weeks after returning for the first two games of the regular season due to the injury. He finished the year with 34 catches for 375 yards and didn’t find the end zone until the Titans’ playoff loss to the Patriots.

The feeling in Nashville is that things are looking up for this year, though. Davis’ offseason work got praise from observers as well as wide receivers coach Rob Moore, who said Davis “outworked everybody else” this offseason. For his part, Davis said that he’s “got the fire” and expects his better health to lead to bigger things on the field.

“I’m very hungry,” Davis said, via the Tennessean. “Last year I was pretty down, I was injured most of the season. But now that I’m healthy, I’m able to come out here and perfect my craft and get better. It’s a different year, I’ll tell you that. So stay tuned.”

In addition to a healthy Davis, the Titans hope offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur’s system leads to a spike in their passing attack during the 2018 season. If so, the prospects of returning to the playoffs will improve for the Titans.