Cowboys take Randy Gregory off non-football injury list

AP

Defensive end Randy Gregory is eligible to begin practicing with the Cowboys.

Gregory was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of camp and has not done any on-field work with the Cowboys since he was reinstated from a year-long suspension in July. That is set to change now that Dallas has activated from the NFI list.

Per the team’s website, Gregory is expected to take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough but it’s unclear when he will take part in a full practice with the team.

“He’s doing very well. He’s making progress. He continues to build day by day,” head coach Jason Garrett said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Gregory last played in a game in Week 17 of the 2016 season. It was his second appearance of that season and the 14th since the Cowboys selected Gregory in the second round of the 2015 draft.