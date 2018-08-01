Dak Prescott stands by his anthem comments despite the backlash

AP

Dak Prescott created a social-media firestorm last week in his support of Jerry Jones’ anthem policy for the Cowboys. The quarterback stands by what he said, despite criticism from all quarters, including from some NFL players.

“I am not oblivious to it,” Prescott told Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. “You get on social media, you see it. It doesn’t bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”

Prescott said last week that he understood the reasons for the protests, but it was the wrong time and wrong venue. He repeated to Hill that he’s ready for the next step, joining Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and others in “taking action.” But Prescott also clarified he wasn’t suggesting Colin Kaepernick and others who have protested during the anthem weren’t already working in the community.

“I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in,” Prescott said. “I never said I didn’t believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn’t think that the national anthem was the time. It’s two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it’s not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it’s not.

“I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel. That is what they believe in, and they should be able to kneel. For me, the game of football has been such a peace. It’s a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have even though we know it’s not a good for us right now.”