DeAngelo Hall: If I’d played Jay Cutler more, I’d be in Hall of Fame

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall held a press conference Wednesday officially to announce his retirement, which was reported this spring. Hall doesn’t have a bust reserved in Canton despite 14 seasons, three Pro Bowls, 43 interceptions and five return touchdowns.

But Hall said he needed only one more thing to happen for an invite to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“If I’d played against Jay Cutler more, I’d be in the Hall of Fame,” Hall said, via Sherree Burruss of NBC Washington.

Hall, 34, had a four-interception game against Cutler in 2010, returning one for a touchdown in a 17-14 Washington victory over Chicago.

Cutler, 35, threw 160 interceptions in his career, including 14 last season with Miami.