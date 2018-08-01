Dirk Koetter has zero tolerance for camp fights

AP

As long as there have been training camp, there have been training camp fights.

Guys get tired of looking at the same people, they’re competing for jobs, and it’s a physical game, so some degree of intramural squabbles are probably inevitable.

But Bucs coach Dirk Koetter has no patience for them, and threw projected starting guard Caleb Benenoch out of practice earlier this week for it.

“You like the aggression, but you can’t swing,” Koetter said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “You can’t swing or you get kicked out. . . .

“We had a little fighting incident, so a couple guys got kicked out. Caleb’s a guy that’s played for us and he’s in a little competition right now, but everybody’s in competition. He’s doing fine.”

It’s good to know that there are things the Buccaneers simply won’t tolerate.