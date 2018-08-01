Doug Pederson doesn’t need to see Carson Wentz in 11-on-11 work

AP

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz did 11-on-11 work during the team’s opening week of training camp, but he has not seen any snaps in those drills so far this week.

On Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson explained why the team has changed the approach. Pederson told Peter King he’s seen “a little hesitation” from Wentz as he’s resumed football work after last year’s torn ACL, but his answer on Wednesday pointed to things other than concern for Wentz as the impetus for the move.

“I am very encouraged with where he is at,” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “What I saw last week is enough to ease my mind. I don’t need to see him in 11-on-11. He is progressing extremely well. I don’t want to subject him to any kind of setback or anything like that, I want to keep him progressive and moving forward. Those couple days we had with him, we were very excited.”

Wentz said during his media session that he’d like to be taking as many reps as possible, but understands Pederson’s concern about a setback.

“I haven’t been cleared for contact, so I know that’s part of the reason they wanted to keep me out of some of those… Want to stay in more controlled environments right now,” Wentz said, via Zach Berman of Philly.com.

Whatever the current workload, Wentz reiterated that his goal is to be playing in the season opener but that decision will ultimately be made by others.