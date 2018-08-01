Giants claim OL Victor Salako off waivers

Getty Images

The Giants have made big changes to their offensive line since the end of last season and they brought another new face into the mix on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has claimed Victor Salako off of waivers. Salako was dropped by the Browns when they signed offensive lineman Kevin Bowen earlier this week.

Salako joined the Browns on a future contract in January. He went undrafted out of Oklahoma State last year and spent time with the Eagles without appearing in any regular season games.

Salako vie for work as a reserve or, failing that, a spot on the practice squad over the rest of the summer. The Giants brought in left tackle Nate Solder and guard Patrick Omameh as free agents this offseason and then drafted guard Will Hernandez in the second round.