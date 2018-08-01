Jack Mewhort retires at age 26

Getty Images

Colts offensive lineman Jack Mewhort announced his retirement today, at the age of 26 and after four seasons in the NFL.

“I would like to thank the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization for giving me the opportunity to live a childhood dream,” Mewhort said in a statement released by the team. “The fans and the city of Indianapolis have treated me like one of their own, and I am forever grateful. Wearing the Horseshoe was one of the biggest honors I have ever known, and I will always bleed blue. Go Colts!”

An All-American at Ohio State and a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Mewhort started 30 games in his first two NFL seasons. But he was limited to just 15 games in the last two seasons as he battled a series of injuries.

In June, Mewhort said that he expected to play at a high level this year, and there have been no reports of any setbacks with his knees. It’s unclear whether he’s having more knee problems, or if he has just decided to call ti a career.