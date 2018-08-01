Jake Butt fully participating in Broncos practices

AP

The Denver Broncos selected Michigan tight end Jake Butt in the fifth round of 2017 NFL Draft knowing that the torn ACL Butt sustained in his final college game could essentially amount to a redshirt year for his rookie season.

Butt progressed throughout last season but was never able to get healthy enough to come off injured reserve and contribute. Now a year and a half removed from his injury, Butt is able to finally participate fully in training camp practices with the Broncos.

“I kind of thought about it when I put on the pants. It was like, ‘Man, I haven’t put on the pads in almost two years,'” Butt said, via Pat Graham of the Associated Press. “It was exciting. It felt good out there.”

Butt caught 138 passes for 1,646 yards and 11 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Wolverines. As a senior, he compiled 46 catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns. However, Butt injured his knee in an Orange Bowl loss to Florida State, The injury ultimately dropped him from a possible early round pick to the third day of the draft.

Butt was able to take part in Denver’s offseason program, but pads weren’t dusted off until this week.

“I had a year to observe how pro football really works,” Butt said. “Going back to the spring, I really got into the playbook so I can hit the ground running in camp.”