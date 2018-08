Getty Images

The tests are in, and the results are not good.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Packers linebacker Jake Ryan has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, which will end his season before it began.

Ryan was carted off during practice Monday, and it took them a bit to get a clear look at the damage.

The 2015 fourth-rounder had developed into a regular starter (12 games last year), and leaves them thin in the middle of their defense alongside Blake Martinez.