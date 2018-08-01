Joel Bitonio admits reluctance to move to left tackle

AP

Joel Bitonio is doing what the Browns requested, but he admits reluctance at moving from left guard to left tackle. He has started the past four seasons at guard.

“You’re always scared of the unknown,” Bitonio said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Shon Coleman got the first shot at replacing Joe Thomas. Now, it’s Bitonio’s turn.

Austin Corbett will take over at left guard.

“I want to help the team win, and coach [Hue] Jackson wants to put the best five offensive linemen out on the field,” Bitonio said. “Right now, he thinks that’s with me at left tackle, so I’m going to try to be the best left tackle I can be, and if something happens where I’ve got to go play left guard again, then I’ll try to be ready to do that as well. It’s just what’s going to help our team win the most games.”

Veteran Greg Robinson was expected to compete at left tackle. But the former No. 2 overall pick who signed with the Browns in the offseason was diagnosed with a concussion last week and has not practiced since.

“Was [Bitonio] reluctant? Yeah, I would be, too,” Jackson said. “He’s one of the best left guards in football.”