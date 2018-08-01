Johnny Manziel “very blessed” to be starting again

AP

Johnny Manziel is one step closer to the field, and he feels fortunate to be there.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Manziel talked to reporters prior to his first start in his comeback, as he will take the field for the Montreal Alouettes against his previous team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“It’s good to be back in here,” Manziel said. “I felt like the thing I’ve been missing, even over the course of this year and a couple years, is reps. And as you guys have seen the last couple days, a chance to get with the 1s and get some reps is what I feel like I really need and what I’ve talked to a lot of people about.

“So I feel very blessed to be in this position, to be back in a situation where I’m starting again. It’s good. It’s a quick turnaround. But at the same time, I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Manziel played in two preseason games for the Tiger-Cats, but was stuck on the bench prior to the trade to the last-place Alouettes. That makes Friday’s game his first real game action since the Browns released the former first-round pick following the 2015 season, and makes this one something other than a normal CFL game.

“It can cause a little bit of chaos,” Manziel said. “But if you get a chance to really know me and know what I’m about, I don’t feel like there’s a lot of that anymore. And I appreciate the support that I do get, being in a completely new, different place. The support and everything that I’ve gotten and the messages and the amount of people that have been encouraging throughout my journey of life to get back to this point today has been — it’s been really nice.”

The game is going to draw plenty of eyeballs, as Manziel’s presence there is at least a curiosity. But in his personal journey back — he hopes to the NFL — makes it very meaningful.