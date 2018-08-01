Josh Doctson being evaluated for shoulder injury

AP

Wide receiver Josh Doctson set his sights on having a “huge” 2018 season, but an injury could get in the way.

Doctson left Wednesday’s practice early after coming down hard on his left arm while trying to make a catch. Washington later announced that Doctson is being evaluated for a shoulder injury and that they expect to give an update about his condition on Thursday.

Doctson, who was a first-round pick in 2016, missed all but two games in his rookie season because of an Achilles injury and returned last year to catch 35 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns. His early work at training camp has drawn strong reviews, so he and the team will be hoping that Wednesday’s injury won’t lead to an extended absence.

Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson round out the top line of the receiver depth chart that quarterback Alex Smith will work with in his first season in Washington.