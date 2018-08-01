Mike Pouncey excited to be on “team that has a chance”

Getty Images

Veteran center Mike Pouncey never thought he’d play anywhere other than Miami.

But after signing with the Chargers, he’s enjoying a different feeling than he’s had in the past.

“Every year in the league I’ve always wanted to win,” Pouncey said, via the Associated Press. “That’s the goal every year you go into training camp is to try and win something, win the Super Bowl. For me right now, at the point in my career, I’m excited to be on a football team that has a chance. They finished top of the league in offense last year, and our defense is unbelievable, so I feel with me coming here it can only help.”

He’s already made his presence felt in Chargers game, getting in scraps with defensive line teammates Brandon Mebane and Corey Liuget on Monday. Perhaps the end of his seven-year run in Miami inspired him.

“It just lit that fire again in me,” Pouncey said. “I never thought I would play with anybody but the Dolphins, but once they released me, it made me want to be an even better football player. It made me want to prove everybody wrong, and I’m excited to be here. I can’t wait to help this run game out, help this football team do something special.”

Snapping to Philip Rivers marks the biggest change, as Pouncey hasn’t had the chance to move the ball to such a talented player. And if he can stay well after battling hip injuries, the Chargers offense should benefit from his presence.