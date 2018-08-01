Mississippi becomes third state to launch sports betting

Getty Images

Which doesn’t belong and why? Delaware, New Jersey, and Mississippi.

Correct answer: They all belong. Because they’re the only three states to have officially adopted sports wagering since the Supreme Court opened the floodgates and/or Pandora’s box for nationwide gambling.

Via David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, bets are being taken in the four-S state, and more states are expected to follow suit, especially with football season looming.

West Virginia could be the next to launch sports wagering, pushing the number to four. More surely will follow suit, given the prevalence of other forms of gambling and the reality that citizens of a given state will cross borders to place bets.

The best news is that, once online betting begins in Mississippi, Brett Favre will finally have something more productive to do with his cell phone than work on his photography skills.