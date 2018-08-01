Panthers activate Curtis Samuel from NFI list

Getty Images

The Panthers haven’t seen much from wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but he’s out on the practice field today.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, Samuel has been activated from the non-football injury list and is ready to go to work.

Samuel was supposed to be another versatile offensive weapon along the lines of Christian McCaffrey last year, but the second round pick only made it to nine games (catching 15 passes) before injuries ended his season. He was coming off ankle surgery, and didn’t participate in any of the offseason work.

If well, he could add to an intriguing mix of skill position talent for the Panthers, but it’s too soon to know what kind of role he might play because they haven’t seen enough of him to know.