Panthers claim Adam Bisnowaty off waivers, place Ross Cockrell on IR

AP

The Panthers claimed offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty off waivers from the Lions, Bill Voth reports.

The Giants made Bisnowaty a sixth-round pick last year. He started the final regular-season game at right tackle after being promoted from the practice squad.

To make room on the roster, the Panthers placed cornerback Ross Cockrell on injured reserve. Cockrell fractured his left tibia and fibula in Monday morning’s practice.

Cockrell signed with the Panthers in March after Bashaud Breeland failed his physical.