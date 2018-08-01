Patrick Mahomes working through some mistakes in Chiefs camp

AP

Chiefs coach Andy Reid anticipated there might be some hiccups for Patrick Mahomes.

The hiccups have arrived, as part of the normal process of a young quarterback making the starting job his own.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Mahomes has thrown seven interceptions in six practices, with three of them coming during Wednesday’s session.

“He had a few hiccups today,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “But that’s a part of the process. When you’re young you need those hiccups because they become valuable lessons. . . . Would we like for him to be perfect? Yes. We’d like for him to have the highest quarterback rating ever. . . . He just needs to be poised under pressure.”

Mahomes was also beating himself up for one of the picks in particular, as it came close to the goal line and he chose not to run, a decision that might have been influenced by the fact he knew he couldn’t be tackled in practice and he didn’t want his defensive teammates to laugh at him for pulling it down.

“That was on me,” Mahomes said. “I easily could have run in it. We were in a live period and I kind of didn’t want to hear the defense talking trash to me for running it in because they can’t tackle me [during practice]. So I threw the ball. . . . You just have to play the game how it’s supposed to be played [and] don’t try to force something in because they can’t tackle you. It’s just something I have to learn from, and hopefully in a game I just run it in.

“That’s the first thing I said when I came to the sideline: I could have run it. [The coaches] said, ‘Then just do it. Don’t train bad habits.’ . . . That was the play that needed to be made on that one.”

The Chiefs know that mistakes are going to happen since Mahomes has only played in one NFL game. Now that they’re starting to happen, it’s important that they don’t overreact — even though they’re used to clean play, as Alex Smith only threw five picks in 505 attempts last year.