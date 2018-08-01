Patriots announced they released Jordan Matthews, signed Henry Poggi

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they did, in fact, release receiver Jordan Matthews. They signed rookie free agent fullback Henry Poggi to take his roster spot.

There were conflicting reports about whether the Patriots would release Matthews or place him on injured reserve. Matthews now becomes a free agent, though he has a significant hamstring injury.

Poggi, 23, originally signed with the Raiders as a rookie free agent out of Michigan. Oakland released him June 22.

He began his college career as a defensive lineman before moving to tight end and then to fullback. During his career at Michigan, he appeared in 44 games with 17 starts — four at tight end and 13 at fullback.