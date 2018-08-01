Report: Patriots release Jordan Matthews

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
A report on Wednesday morning indicated wide receiver Jordan Matthews is dealing with a significant hamstring injury after going down during Sunday’s Patriots practice.

Matthews is going to be looking for a new place to play once he’s healthy enough to return to action. According to a report from Jim McBride of the Boston Globe on Wednesday afternoon, Matthews has been released by the Patriots.

The move ends a short stay in New England for Matthews. He signed a one-year deal with the team in April that contained $170,000 in guaranteed money, so the decision to move on won’t be terribly costly for the Patriots. Matthews had 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown for the Bills last season.

Matthews’ departure comes a couple of days after Eric Decker visited the Patriots. We’ll see if cutting Matthews is a precursor to the arrival of another veteran receiver.

27 responses to “Report: Patriots release Jordan Matthews

  4. Seeking to understand this – a team can cut a player who was injured on the job? Is there guaranteed compensation for Jordan Matthews?

  10. This was the guy that Bean and McDermott said could more than fill the shoes of Sammy Watkins after they let him go……”Respect The Process”…….

    Yes the team can either pay the contract as is in full, in this case he gets the 170k guaranteed, or they can come to an injury settlement which often happens with higher paid players.

    “This has gotta be the most ice-cold organization in the history of sports. Freaking brutal lol”

    So all around the league through training players are and will be getting cut due to injury and yet only the Pats are “ice cold”?

  15. 6 months from now fans talking about a player on their own favorite team: We should have cut this bum in camp!

    -The same people criticizing the Patriots for doing just that.

    I believe that, if he clears waivers, the Pats must either give him an injury settlement or he reverts to IR for the Pats.

  18. chalkruz1989 says:
    August 1, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    . He signed a one-year deal with the team in April that contained $170,000 in guaranteed money

    He gets that , it’s in the article

  19. He likely had a contract clause allowing the team to release him “for any reason, without recourse.”

    Next man up.

    Yes a team can do this. Most contracts have guarantees for injury in them where a team has to gaurantee a certain amount for the if a player is injured or unable to pass a physical due to football related injury. That’s why sometimes when a team is trying to get rid of a player they bench them during the season to ensure they don’t get injured doing football activities. Some teams in the past have gone so far as to prevent the player from stepping on team facilities.

    The NFL is cut throat yet we still have people here that evidently think their GMs or owners and get mad or upset at players when they negotiate their contract in a similar cut throat manner such as Le’veon Bell or the most cut throat business minded player in recent memories Darrelle Revis.

  21. On top of my previous comment about getting paid, if he’s cut does he lose his medical insurance to pay for the injry he suffered?

    This was the guy that Bean and McDermott said could more than fill the shoes of Sammy Watkins after they let him go……”Respect The Process”…….

    When did they ever say that Matthews could “more than” fill Watkins shoes?

    In fact, here are Brandon Beane’s exact words from his post trade press conference –

    “I was able to acquire Jordan [Matthews] to help fill in for Sammy, and E.J. Gaines to help fill in for losing Ronald“

  26. That’s Bill for you. If you get injured or don’t have a role to play on the team it’s on to the next player. Oh and please no Dez Bryant he’s already proven he’s locker room cancer. Decker I would be ok with as would most Pats fans.

