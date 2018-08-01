Report: Patriots release Jordan Matthews

Getty Images

A report on Wednesday morning indicated wide receiver Jordan Matthews is dealing with a significant hamstring injury after going down during Sunday’s Patriots practice.

Matthews is going to be looking for a new place to play once he’s healthy enough to return to action. According to a report from Jim McBride of the Boston Globe on Wednesday afternoon, Matthews has been released by the Patriots.

The move ends a short stay in New England for Matthews. He signed a one-year deal with the team in April that contained $170,000 in guaranteed money, so the decision to move on won’t be terribly costly for the Patriots. Matthews had 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown for the Bills last season.

Matthews’ departure comes a couple of days after Eric Decker visited the Patriots. We’ll see if cutting Matthews is a precursor to the arrival of another veteran receiver.