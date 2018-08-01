Philip Rivers feels more comfortable in L.A. this year

Getty Images

The Chargers have had to deal with losing a couple of key players for the season because of injuries already this year, but they haven’t had to deal with moving.

That was a major part of last year’s experience as the team made their way up the California coast from San Diego to Los Angeles and it is one that quarterback Philip Rivers is happy to have in the rearview mirror.

“You never can quantify what the move, how much that affected us last year,” Rivers said on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt. “I don’t think any player or coach would make an excuse at all, but there was certainly a lot more going on off the field last year with the move and everything. So this year we’re a whole another year comfortable. There’s a lot more comfort as far as where meetings are, where we’re doing training camp, where’s the hotel, where’s the meals. All those things, we know, so we can focus more between the lines and I think we’re off to a good start.”

Getting off to a good start was something that eluded the Chargers last season. They lost their first four games before finding their form and going 9-3 the rest of the way. If feeling more sure of their surroundings translates to the field, the Chargers should be able to avoid digging quite so deep a hole for themselves.