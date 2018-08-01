Preston Smith has not begun talks with Washington about a new deal

Getty Images

Preston Smith has established himself as a reliable starter for Washington at strongside linebacker over the past two seasons. He has 34 starts and 20.5 sacks in his three seasons, including starting all 32 games the past two years.

Smith, 25, expects to get a new deal with Washington, but he said Wednesday the sides have not begun contract talks yet.

“You play good, they’re going to pay good,” Smith said, via John Keim of ESPN.

Smith, a second-round pick in 2015, enters the final year of his rookie contract scheduled to make a $1.2 million base salary.

In recent seasons, Washington signed Trent Williams, Ryan Kerrigan and Jordan Reed to extensions before Week 1. Smith’s price tag goes up if he has more than the eight sacks he had last season.